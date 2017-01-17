Library celebrates updated children’s area

Celebrate the newly renovated children’s area of the Hood River Library on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. This kid-friendly event starts with wacky Mo Phillips and his band, followed by food, games, prizes and more. Meet the artists and craftsmen who worked on this project.

Library Foundation members and Feast of Words 2016 attendees raised over $24,000 to transform the children’s library. New shelving has opened up the entire area, some units have been put on wheels to move for programming. There are new couches, fresh colors on the wall, hand-crafted signs by Ben Bonham, and murals by artist Mark Nilsson.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverli-brary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.