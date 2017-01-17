New plastic surgery clinic opens in HR

Dr. Austin Hayes announces the opening of his new Columbia Gorge plastic surgery office in Hood River at 1750 12th St. The new business opened its doors in September. Procedures can also be performed at The Columbia Gorge Surgery Center in The Dalles, 1020 Webber St.

Dr. Hayes is a board certified plastic surgeon who trained at Columbia Medical School, the University of Washington, and the Curtis National Hand Center. He combines his aesthetic sense and the latest, safest, and most proven surgical techniques to his plastic surgery practice.

Dr. Hayes specializes in cosmetic surgery, including breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks, body contouring, buttock enhancement, and aesthetic facial surgery.

Residents in the Mid-Columbia area will now have access to a board certified plastic surgeon without having to travel to Portland, or Seattle, where Dr. Hayes has his other offices.

To book an appointment, or for further information, visit www.AustinHayesMD.com or call 503-297-9340.