Providence Hood River maintains near-normal functions despite snow

Winter conditions continue to create transportation difficulties in the Columbia Gorge area. The hospital has received several calls about operations.

“Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital is fully operational. We appreciate our caregivers who live close by and have offered to work for others who have a long commute. Normal coverage is in place for patient care,” said hospital spokeswoman Susan Frost.

Clinics continued to operate last week on modified schedules. Some will be open normal hours and others will be operating on abbreviated schedules or closed. Frost advised that if you have an appointment or you need to see a clinic provider, please call first.

There is one other option. If you are stuck at home, there is always the opportunity to see a provider, from your armchair. Providence Express Care Virtual visits are available through this website https://virtual.providence.org/. Visits include live video with a board-certified provider, a $39 or less charge per visit and hours are 8 a.m. to midnight in Oregon and Washington (Pacific Time). You may read more about the service on the website. Search for Providence Virtual Express Clinic to learn more.

If you have an emergency, call 911. For any other information, call the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital general information number is 541-386-3911.