Public Records — Building Permits: December 2016

City
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical
Integrity Building and Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane, commercial structural
DMS Ranch, LLC, 1108 E. Marina Way, commercial structural
BTB Gorge LLC, 1021 12th Street, commercial structural
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial structural
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural
Mall 202, LLC, 202 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural
Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2920 Cascade Avenue Ste. 100, commercial structural
Konrad D. Rickenbach, Jr., 1018 Eighth Street, residential mechanical
Rovianek Homes, 512 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical
Jon C. Nigbor, 11 Sherman, residential mechanical
Cory L. Parker, trustee, 909 Columbia, residential mechanical
Manuel Flores Rosales, 2336 Prospect, residential mechanical
Emily and Caitlin Alcott, 2788 Montello, residential mechanical
Erin Mason and Tamme E. Pearson Mason, 1825 B Street, residential structural
Rovianek Homes, 512 Cameo Drive, residential structural
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural
County
Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial electrical
Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., 3515 Chevron Road, commercial electrical
Ronald and Rachel Schmitz, 5055 Alexander Drive, commercial electrical
David Paasch, 2700 Pasch Drive, commercial electrical
Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial electrical
WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial electrical
Hood River Supply Association, 1945 12th Street, commercial electrical
Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical
Carsee, Inc., 1113 Tucker Road, commercial electrical
Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2920 Cascade Avenue Ste. 100, commercial electrical
C.M. & W.O. Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial electrical
Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial electrical
Covenant Hood River et al, 455 Frankton, commercial mechanical
Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial plumbing
Port of Hood River, 205 Wasco Loop 102, commercial plumbing
Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial plumbing
The Puff Factory, LLC, 3040 Lower Mill Drive, commercial structural
Razorback Property Management, LLC, 1540 Osprey Drive, commercial structural
Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial structural
Diamond Fruit Growers Inc., 3495 Chevron Road, commercial structural
Anthony Corrado, 1650 Old Dalles Drive, commercial structural
Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial structural
Alan Fox, 690 Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Randall and Chantalle Strome, 1401 Oak Ridge, residential electrical
Perry and Cherie Flory, 6585 Dee Highway, residential electrical
Crystal Springs Water District, 4484 Booth Hill Road, residential electrical
Gregory Crafts and Nancy Roach, 2 Eugene, residential electrical
Brian and Juanita Farlow, 1345 Methodist, residential electrical
Chriss and Jehm Roemer, 1684 Markham, residential electrical
Shawn and Kathryn Sundby, 804 10th Street, residential electrical
Lindy McCasland, 637 Rocky Road, residential electrical
Michael Hanson, 1315 Tucker, residential electrical
Garth and Bronwen Hager, 1431 Sherman, residential electrical
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 39 Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Antonio and Izildinha Baptista, 6741 Highway 35, residential electrical
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 3980 Carr Drive, residential electrical
Steven and Myra McMahon, trustees, 3470 Westcliff, residential electrical
Eric and Micaela Keller, 1161 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Kristine Sytsma, 1080 Highway 35, residential electrical
William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential electrical
Bruce Gilpin, trustee, 1120 Eastside, residential electrical
Thomas and Nicole Hartge, trustees, 1222 Columbia, residential electrical
Taylor Gautier, 1621 Fourth Street, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1272 Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1249 Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Golden Mountain, LLC, 7112 Dee Highway, residential mechanical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 911 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential mechanical
Mary Smith et al, 5130 Booth Hill Road, residential mechanical
Phil and Carol Metcalfe, 4940 Hillcrest Road, residential mechanical
Christopher Haskins, 3823 Summit Drive, residential mechanical
Rory and Cari Streeter, 3441 Dee Highway, residential mechanical
Seth Schreiber, 6232 Miller Road, residential mechanical
Eric and Micaela Keller, 1161 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Linda Floyd, 1373 Barker Road, residential mechanical
John Bryant, 2495 Old Columbia River Drive, residential mechanical
Michael and Claire Culbertson, trustees, 4108 Cloudview, residential mechanical
Integrity Building and Construction, 3980 Carr Drive, residential plumbing
Reginald Tegart et al, 3091 Wy’east Road, residential plumbing
Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential plumbing
William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential plumbing
Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential plumbing
Madonna Rieke, 516 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Jennifer and Adam Durland, 3700 Westcliff Drive, residential structural
Golden Mountain, LLC, 7112 Dee Highway, residential structural
Osprey Homes, LLC, 911 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural
William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential structural
Antonio and Izildinha Baptista, 6741 Highway 35, residential structural
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment