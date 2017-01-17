0

Public Records — Building Permits: December 2016

As of Tuesday, January 17, 2017

City

Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial mechanical

Integrity Building and Construction, LLC, 210 Clearwater Lane, commercial structural

DMS Ranch, LLC, 1108 E. Marina Way, commercial structural

BTB Gorge LLC, 1021 12th Street, commercial structural

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial structural

Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural

Mall 202, LLC, 202 Cascade Avenue, commercial structural

Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2920 Cascade Avenue Ste. 100, commercial structural

Konrad D. Rickenbach, Jr., 1018 Eighth Street, residential mechanical

Rovianek Homes, 512 Cameo Drive, residential mechanical

Jon C. Nigbor, 11 Sherman, residential mechanical

Cory L. Parker, trustee, 909 Columbia, residential mechanical

Manuel Flores Rosales, 2336 Prospect, residential mechanical

Emily and Caitlin Alcott, 2788 Montello, residential mechanical

Erin Mason and Tamme E. Pearson Mason, 1825 B Street, residential structural

Rovianek Homes, 512 Cameo Drive, residential structural

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural

County

Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial electrical

Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., 3515 Chevron Road, commercial electrical

Ronald and Rachel Schmitz, 5055 Alexander Drive, commercial electrical

David Paasch, 2700 Pasch Drive, commercial electrical

Meadows North, LLC, 14040 Highway 35, commercial electrical

WPC Hood River LLC, 902 Wasco Street, commercial electrical

Hood River Supply Association, 1945 12th Street, commercial electrical

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial electrical

Carsee, Inc., 1113 Tucker Road, commercial electrical

Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2920 Cascade Avenue Ste. 100, commercial electrical

C.M. & W.O. Sheppard, Inc., 440 Riverside, commercial electrical

Gary Bushman, 101 Oak, commercial electrical

Covenant Hood River et al, 455 Frankton, commercial mechanical

Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial plumbing

Port of Hood River, 205 Wasco Loop 102, commercial plumbing

Cardinal IG Company, 3125 Neal Creek Mill Road, commercial plumbing

The Puff Factory, LLC, 3040 Lower Mill Drive, commercial structural

Razorback Property Management, LLC, 1540 Osprey Drive, commercial structural

Tucker Road, LLC, 1007 Tucker Road, commercial structural

Diamond Fruit Growers Inc., 3495 Chevron Road, commercial structural

Anthony Corrado, 1650 Old Dalles Drive, commercial structural

Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial structural

Alan Fox, 690 Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Randall and Chantalle Strome, 1401 Oak Ridge, residential electrical

Perry and Cherie Flory, 6585 Dee Highway, residential electrical

Crystal Springs Water District, 4484 Booth Hill Road, residential electrical

Gregory Crafts and Nancy Roach, 2 Eugene, residential electrical

Brian and Juanita Farlow, 1345 Methodist, residential electrical

Chriss and Jehm Roemer, 1684 Markham, residential electrical

Shawn and Kathryn Sundby, 804 10th Street, residential electrical

Lindy McCasland, 637 Rocky Road, residential electrical

Michael Hanson, 1315 Tucker, residential electrical

Garth and Bronwen Hager, 1431 Sherman, residential electrical

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 39 Wasco Street, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Antonio and Izildinha Baptista, 6741 Highway 35, residential electrical

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 3980 Carr Drive, residential electrical

Steven and Myra McMahon, trustees, 3470 Westcliff, residential electrical

Eric and Micaela Keller, 1161 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Kristine Sytsma, 1080 Highway 35, residential electrical

William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential electrical

Bruce Gilpin, trustee, 1120 Eastside, residential electrical

Thomas and Nicole Hartge, trustees, 1222 Columbia, residential electrical

Taylor Gautier, 1621 Fourth Street, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1272 Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1249 Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Golden Mountain, LLC, 7112 Dee Highway, residential mechanical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 911 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential mechanical

Mary Smith et al, 5130 Booth Hill Road, residential mechanical

Phil and Carol Metcalfe, 4940 Hillcrest Road, residential mechanical

Christopher Haskins, 3823 Summit Drive, residential mechanical

Rory and Cari Streeter, 3441 Dee Highway, residential mechanical

Seth Schreiber, 6232 Miller Road, residential mechanical

Eric and Micaela Keller, 1161 Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Linda Floyd, 1373 Barker Road, residential mechanical

John Bryant, 2495 Old Columbia River Drive, residential mechanical

Michael and Claire Culbertson, trustees, 4108 Cloudview, residential mechanical

Integrity Building and Construction, 3980 Carr Drive, residential plumbing

Reginald Tegart et al, 3091 Wy’east Road, residential plumbing

Hood River Electric Cooperative, 3505 Davis Drive, residential plumbing

William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential plumbing

Shawn and Kathryn Sunby, 804 10th Street, residential plumbing

Madonna Rieke, 516 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Jennifer and Adam Durland, 3700 Westcliff Drive, residential structural

Golden Mountain, LLC, 7112 Dee Highway, residential structural

Osprey Homes, LLC, 911 SE Warco Drive, Cascade Locks, residential structural

William and Janene Sumerfield, 3890 Hays Drive, residential structural

Antonio and Izildinha Baptista, 6741 Highway 35, residential structural

