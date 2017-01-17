Roots and Branches: ‘He never gave up’

The seemingly endless blanket of sparkling white snow on the ground exceeded the top rail of our deck this week, blocking the view of the brilliant white valley below. The rows of pear trees below the house appear to have shrunk. Their trunks are hidden beneath the snow. Only the upper branches can be seen, stretching their crooked fingers upward as if beseeching the skies above to set them free.



The excitement of snow days for the kids and appreciation of the beauty of the crystal carpet covering the outside world is waning. I worry about my fish lying below the ever-thickening ice on the koi pond’s surface. My husband worries about the deer, snow birds, quail and crow searching for dwindling food resources, their supply covered with an ever-rising snow line. Everyone worries when someone has to venture out onto the country roads and highways, in spite of the amazing job our road crews have done in keeping the main arteries open.

The beauty of the snow was lost on me this last Tuesday. I had been invited to the capitol as a guest at the inauguration of Gov. Kate Brown, thanks to Carol Suzuki, a Hood River native who presently serves as Operations Director for the Senate Majority Office. Carol has been a tremendous supporter of Minoru Yasui tribute projects, foremost being the passage of Oregon’s Proclamation of March 28 as Minoru Yasui Day.



An incredible honor, but that meant a trip through the treacherous gorge, littered with semi-trucks unable to buck the wind and ice. The harder I tried to convince myself that I could make that journey the harder it snowed. I-84 was opening and closing like a revolving door.

I extended my sincere apology to Carol on Monday night. Fortunately, nephew Matthew Yasui lives in Salem near the Capitol mall, and would be able to represent the family. Carol and I commiserated over the “days of old” when five feet of snow blanketed the upper valley in ‘79. I couldn’t believe she was even born that year! That was the winter my kids dipped snow with a bucket from their bedroom window seated on the top bunk. School was closed and children spent much of the time tunneling beneath the frozen five-foot drifts creating little towns below the surface. Now that I think about it, that’s the way the grandkids spent their snow days, but also inside building Minecraft villages on XBox without the frostbite factor.

Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. I was glued to the computer monitor as Gov. Brown took the oath of office and ascended to the podium to share her message of hope for Oregon’s future. Her words were powerful, echoing across the hallowed halls of the Oregon Legislature just as President Obamas words rang clearly through the White House when presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to the family of Minoru Yasui in 2015. What a difference an administrative change makes.

Following are excerpts from Gov. Brown’s speech. She said afterwards it was the first time she had been able to get through this part of the speech without breaking into tears.

“But for me I suspect that for Sen. Chuck Thomsen and Rep. Mark Johnson one of the most memorable days of the session was the day we passed legislation forever proclaiming Mach 28 as Minoru Yasui Day in Oregon.



Born in Hood River a little over 100 years ago, Minoru Yasui was the first Japanese American to graduate from the University of Oregon School of Law and the first Japanese American member of the Oregon Bar. He made national history by challenging the constitutionality of Executive Order 9066 signed by President Franklin Roosevelt on Feb. 19, 1942. The order required all persons of Japanese ancestry to remain in their homes between the hours 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On March 28, 1942 at the age of 25, Mr. Yasui put his personal liberty on the line for justice as he intentionally violated the curfew by walking the streets of Portland. He was arrested and imprisoned for nine months, kept in solitary confinement at the Multnomah County Jail before being ordered to the Minidoka Relocation Center in Idaho where he would remain until near the end of the war.

Mr. Yasui eventually established a law practice in Denver and until his death in 1986 continued to fight for civil rights for all. He fought for the courts to rule that Executive Order 9066 was unconstitutional. Mr. Yasui’s ashes are buried beneath a pair of giant cedars in a Hood River cemetery. In November 2015 President Obama awarded Mr. Yasui the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award that can be bestowed on an American Citizen. He is the only Oregonian ever to receive this award.

I share this story today because America has just come through the most bitter and divisive national election in memory, and election featuring rhetoric questioning the very citizenship and civil rights of Americans. I want to make it very clear that here in Oregon where thousands have fought for and demanded equality we cannot and will not retreat.

We must guard against prejudice based on race, ethnicity, religion or belief. We must not allow the rights of any one person or class of people to be degraded in any way.

We must continue to fight to preserve the Oregon tradition of respecting the treaty rights of the nine sovereign Tribal nations. And of working with all the native peoples who join us in calling this great State home. We must champion women’s rights and fight for our struggling families. We must stand up for our veterans. We must defend the rights of LGBTQ Oregonians.”

In short, we must always remember the words of Mr. Yasui, who said, “If we believe in America, if we believe in equality and democracy, if we believe in law and justice, then each of us, when we see or believe errors are being made, has an obligation to make every effort to correct them.”

More than words. To all those on this journey, the road traveled is often filled with potholes and detours, but keeping your focus on building a community that is filled with compassion and respect for all people will provide immeasurable rewards. Minoru Yasui died before the fruits of his labor prevailed. But his belief in the Constitution never faltered. He knew it was work that must be carried on with each generation. He never gave up.