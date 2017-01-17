Winter weather can’t delay Vaccination Exclusion Day

School children of all ages are coming up on a Feb. 15 deadline for getting vaccinations updated — and though winter weather is keeping some away from clinics, the deadline holds regardless of what Mother Nature brings.

Last week, the Hood River County Health Department was working on the outgoing letter warning parents and guardians that their child needs new or updated immunizations.

Trish Elliott, nursing supervisor at the Hood River County Health Department, said last Wednesday that those letters will go out Feb. 1, with Feb. 15 the statewide Vaccination Exclusion Day.

School staff was supposed to have records in to the health department by Jan. 11, but Hood River County School District and other education sites were closed for the third day that week due to inclement weather.

Because immunizations are a state mandate — they are required by law for children who attend public and private schools, preschools, childcare facilities and Head Start programs in Oregon (Oregon.gov) — the letters must go out on Feb. 1 and the exclusion date will remain Feb. 15, despite snowy conditions recently that have kept many people at home.

The reduced clientele at the health department wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, she said — but it did cut into time parents and guardians have to get their children’s vaccination records updated.

“We don’t want them out if they don’t need to be,” Elliott said. “The roads to get here are really hampering access, and our parking lot — there’s so much snow that the amount of parking has been curtailed. But we’ve been open, and that’s the plan, to remain open.”

Parents and guardians who know their students need vaccinations are welcome to come to the clinic during business hours – but only if they feel it’s safe to do so, stressed Elliott. The Hood River County Health Department, 11th and June streets, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additionally, vaccinations are available at the School Based Health Center at HRVHS, which is open to all students in the district Monday through Friday. For more information, call 541-308-8345 during regular school hours, or 541-386-6380 after hours.