Yesteryears: Hood River Memorial Hospital begins remodeling project in 1987

1917 — 100 years ago

Hood River weather during the past week, which has resembled that of late springtime, offers a big contrast to that which prevailed a year ago at this time.

Early in January 2016, there was a heavy snowfall and for two weeks the mercury went down below the zero mark, the temperatures reported being the coldest for several years. During the past week, the days have been bright and balmy.

Overcoats have been superfluous and the mercury has kept above the freezing mark. Pussy willows have come out in the lower valley and some tree buds have swelled.

1927 — 90 years ago

The English Lutheran church has purchased for a parsonage the W.J. Baker residence on the corner of Ninth and State streets. The new church home will be occupied by the Rev. Mr. and Mrs. P. Hilgendorf in about one month. The new parsonage location, being directly across the street from the church, makes for greater convenience for both pastor and congregation.

1937 — 80 years ago

Rockford Grangers and friends Friday night of last week celebrated the lifting of all encumbrances from their Grange hall at a mortgage burning ceremony, attended by a near capacity audience.

Today, the Rockford Grange property is conservatively estimated to be worth fully $7,000 and members of this Grange are naturally elated. Fred Miller recalled that Grangers were active in the Barrett district as early as 1907.

1947 — 70 years ago

In the latest issue of Agriculture in Oregon, published by the state department of agriculture, some interesting but now well-known facts concerning Hood River valley are carried. Some are published below and will be of interest to residents. There are 1,032 farms in Hood River valley, of an average size of 37.9 acres, and with a total of 39,114 acres. Pears lead in the number planted in the valley, with 397,223, but apples are a close second, with 317,009. Hood River County also has 2,270 milking cows and heifers, and 25,640 acres of land are under irrigation.

1957 — 60 years ago

Six Hungarian refugees are making their homes with three Hood River valley families this week and the only temporary barrier that exists is that none of them speak English. The families, however, appear to be pleased with the valley and are expected to hurdle the language difficulty as they did the barrier to freedom from Hungary recently. The first to arrive was Mickols Banyosky, 25. Mickols was one of 22 refugees who arrived in Portland last week. He cannot speak English but he has explained through sign language that he left Hungary on Nov. 29 through Austria and traveled to the United States by troop ship to Portland.

VERBATIM: Mailmen Solve Puzzle Art Hockley: The Mail Came Through “Uncanny” was the word Arthur Hockley of Hood River used to describe the delivery of a package he and his wife received during the holidays. Friends who had sent the package from New Zealand evidentially weren’t familiar with the U.S. Postal system. The New Zealanders failed to write “Hood River” on the package and to top it off they used the wrong zip code. The package was addressed: Mr. and Mrs. A Hockley, Route 4, Box 1500, Oregon, U.S.A., 97301. The zip code used was Salem’s, so even that couldn’t be used by postal officials to locate Hockley. But, Hockley thinks a postman’s hunch brought the package to his home. Someone crossed out the zip code and wrote on the package in pen, “Hood River.” Salem and Hood River aren’t the only two cities with similar zips. There’s also Canby, 97013, and Astoria, 97103. — Hood River News, January 20, 1977

1967 — 50 years ago

Election of the creation of a community college district for the Mid-Columbia area has been cleared for some time this spring. The area includes Hood River County except for the Port of Cascade Locks, all of Wasco County except the extreme southern part, Sherman County north of the line between Grass Valley and Moro, the northern part of Gilliam County, which includes Arlington, and that immediate vicinity.

1977 — 40 years ago

City public works employees went back to work Monday after a contract was signed ending a 33-day strike — the first of its kind in the city’s history. More than a touch of bitterness remained on the part of the workers, and it carried over to a Monday night hearing on reinstatement of two supervisors who had honored the picket lines. In the end, the council upheld its earlier position, terminating the two. Negotiations for a new contract are scheduled to begin again March 15.

1987 — 30 years ago

Work started Monday on a remodeling project designed to provide all the comforts and conveniences of a Portland facility to Hood River Memorial Hospital patients. The initial renovation will focus on revamping the patient-care floor. Tentative future plans include an addition on the east side of the building and modification of the lobby floor, but no dates have been set.

The renovation will include upgrading heating and ventilation as well as improving the physical appearance of the patient-care area. More private rooms will be available, as some semi-private rooms are converted. (Capacity is being reduced from 45 to 35 beds.)

More bathrooms are also in the plans. Carpeting in the hallways will help reduce the noise level.

1997 — 20 years ago

Work on the northern approach to the Hood River Interstate Bridge moved closer to a start date last week when the Port of Hood River approved a $1.05 million bid.

The project, which will take up to 140 days to complete, will result in a widened approach to the Washington end of the bridge. Construction dates are expected to be announced the week of Jan. 20.

2007 — 10 years ago

While sand deposited by flood events at the Hood River waterfront two months ago have shifted, the dirt isn’t going away anytime soon. When heavy rain hit Nov. 5-8, water rolled debris off Mount Hood.

High waters carried it downstream beyond the mouth of the Hood River into the Columbia River. If weather holds Friday, an aerial survey plane will bear surveyors from Terra Surveying Inc. aloft to begin mapping the state of the waterfront. “We have to access it from both the near-term impacts but also the long-term impacts,” said Michael McElwee, executive director for the Port of Hood River. “So what we are doing immediately is to define the area and quantity of the deposit.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer