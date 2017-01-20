Cancelations for Thursday, Jan. 19

UPDATE: The Children's Library renovation celebration set for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled.

UPDATE: The 2017 Member Appreciation Gala, put on by the Hood River Chamber of Commerce and set for Saturday, has been postponed due to ongoing weather events. New date will be announced shortly.

UPDATE: Fruit Friday, held each Friday at The Fruit Company in Pine Grove, is canceled for Friday, Jan. 20 due to icy weather conditions in Hood River.

UPDATE: Hood River Aquatic Center open 12:30-5:30 p.m. today.

UPDATE: "Ballads of Love and Death" (CGOA Stages) has been canceled.

UPDATE: Yappy Hour at Cascade Pet Camp is canceled this evening.

Hood River County School District and Horizon Christian School are closed.

Columbia Gorge Community College classes at 10 a.m. or later will run as scheduled. Earlier classes are canceled.

The Hood River Library will be open from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. today, but may close early due to weather. Hood River story time is canceled. Parkdale and Cascade Locks Library branches will be closed.