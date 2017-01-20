Breaking News

I-84 reopens January 20, 2017

0

I-84 closed Thursday, snow may return soon

Interstate 84 at Hood River

Photo by Patrick Mulvihill
Interstate 84 at Hood River

As of Thursday, January 19, 2017

I-84 remains closed between Hood River and Troutdale Thursday, with no estimate at reopening. The highway is currently open between The Dalles and Hood River, with a carry chains or traction tires notice, and spots of ice on the roadway. WEATHER: Freezing rain advisory in place until 6 p.m., via National Weather Service. Some snow expected Thursday night through Friday morning.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)