I-84 closed Thursday, snow may return soon

I-84 remains closed between Hood River and Troutdale Thursday, with no estimate at reopening. The highway is currently open between The Dalles and Hood River, with a carry chains or traction tires notice, and spots of ice on the roadway. WEATHER: Freezing rain advisory in place until 6 p.m., via National Weather Service. Some snow expected Thursday night through Friday morning.
