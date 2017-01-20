Traffic jam on bridge

Port of Hood River is reporting a big truck jam on the Hood River Bridge. The combined effects of the I-84 closure and Washington SR-14 closure to trucks over 10,000 GVW (gross vehicle weight) is causing significant delays on the bridge. Drivers should avoid that route for the time being.
