Closures and cancelations for Friday, Jan. 20:

UPDATE: The Hood River and Cascade Locks Libraries will be open regular hours. The Parkdale Library will be closed, due to inclement weather.

Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus closed, The Dalles campus open for normal business.

Horizon Christian School two hour delay; the bus will run.

OCDC Head Start: Odell Center closed, The Dalles Center two hours late.

Hood River Ranger District two-hour delayed opening at 10 a.m.

The Children's Library renovation celebration set for Saturday, Jan. 21, has been canceled.

The 2017 Member Appreciation Gala, put on by the Hood River Chamber of Commerce and set for Saturday, has been postponed due to ongoing weather events. New date will be announced shortly.

The FTC first robotics qualifier events, scheduled at Hood River Valley High School this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, have been combined into one big event for Sunday only, noon to 5 p.m. Volunteers are still needed for a variety of jobs, ranging from Dean’s list interviews, judges and referee assistants. Time commitment varies from all day to just a few hours. If you can help, call Jeff Blackman at 541-806-0505.

Hood River County School District on-time, buses on snow routes.