Breaking News

I-84 reopens January 20, 2017

0

I-84 reopens

As of Friday, January 20, 2017

Interstate 84 reopened at 11 p.m. Thursday, both lanes, from Hood River to Troutdale. Carry chains or traction tires.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)