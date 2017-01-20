Interstate 84 reopened at 11 p.m. Thursday, both lanes, from Hood River to Troutdale. Carry chains or traction tires.
I-84 reopens January 20, 2017
Interstate 84 reopened at 11 p.m. Thursday, both lanes, from Hood River to Troutdale. Carry chains or traction tires.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment