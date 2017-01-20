Attend local food matchmaker Feb. 9

Gorge Grown Food Network hosts a buyer-seller matching event on Feb. 9.

This will be an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges, and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses. This event will take place at Springhouse Cellars in downtown Hood River from 6-8 p.m.

Buyer registration: bit.ly/2jmHQXk Seller registration: bit.ly/2iawi8A

The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong, but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers. This is a chance for buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods — chefs, supermarkets, specialty markets, restaurants, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors — in search of local ingredients for commercial purposes to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.

The evening will begin with a panel featuring regional buyers and sellers discussing the opportunities and challenges faced in buying and selling local food.

There will also be time for buyers to connect with farmers and artisan food producers directly. Buyers are encouraged to bring lists of food items they are interested in sourcing locally. Farmers are encouraged to bring their fresh sheets or crop lists to share with buyers.

This event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register.

Links to registration are available at www.gorge-grown.com.

For more information go to www.gorgegrown.com or contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com.