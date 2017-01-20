‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake’ March 11

The Next Door’s annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge is right around the corner. The event takes place on Saturday, March 11 at Orchard Lanes in Hood River.

Register to bowl as a team of five or as an individual. No bowling skills are required. Collect donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters from friends and family, then come bowl at the designated time. Enjoy Beneventi’s pizza and sandwiches, cake, soda, prizes, wacky photo ops, and bowling pin trophies for the top fundraisers. Various sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Big Brothers Big Sisters relies heavily on community support to provide children in Hood River, Wasco, and Klickitat Counties with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. For more information about Bowl for Kids’ Sake, contact Justine Ziegler at justinez@nextdoorinc.org or 541-436-0309.