Cooper Spur Race Team alum Jacqueline Wiles finds the podium in World Cup downhill event

Former Cooper Spur Race Team member Jacqueline Wiles has started her 2017 ski season on a high note, finding the podium in a World Cup event for the first time in her career last weekend when she placed third in a downhill competition in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.

Wiles, 24, placed third overall in the event, edging defending overall champion and current Swiss overall champion Lara Gut by 0.01 seconds for the honor, according to a report by Eric Willemsen published by the Associated Press. She is a member of the U.S. Women’s Alpine Ski Team.

Wiles grew up in Portland and graduated from Canby High School in 2010, but began her skiing career on Mount Hood with the Cooper Spur Race Team, now known as the Cooper Spur Alpine Team, where Wiles, just as she is now, was a standout athlete. She started skiing at age 2 and began racing at age 5, according to her website. The News has written about Wiles before, when she made history for the program in 2014, becoming its first-ever athlete to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

The result on Sunday was reported as a career-best for Wiles, who garnered her second career top-10 finish with her third-place victory in Austria. The AP reported that Wiles had a disappointing start to her season earlier this winter, failing to finish in the top 20 in any race with the exception of a Super G competition last month.

“To come down in third is a dream come true,” Wiles told the AP. “I really needed this and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Wiles placed first for the U.S. team in the race, finishing behind Austria’s Christine Streyer and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather. She placed ahead of U.S. Ski Team star Lindsey Vonn, who finished 13th in what was her first race in nearly 11 months after dealing with injuries. According to Wiles’ website, Vonn has helped support Wiles financially so that she can continue racing this season. Wiles serves as an “athlete ambassador” to Vonn’s foundation.

“I am very happy for Jackie,” Vonn told the AP after Sunday’s race. “This is an incredible result for her. I am super happy.”

Wiles is back at it this weekend, competing in downhill and Super G events in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Those interested in checking out more information about Wiles and her competitions can go to her website at jacquelinewiles.com.