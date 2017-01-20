‘Death: An Oral History’ comes to library Jan. 28

On Jan. 28 at 2 p.m., Portland author Casey Jarman will read from his book “Death: An Oral History” at the Hood River Library. A group conversation will follow the reading.

For more information about the book or author visit zestbooks.net/death.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

•

In this collection of oral-history style interviews, Jarman talks to a funeral industry watchdog about the (often shady) history of the death trade, and he gets to know his own grandparents, posthumously. These are stories of loss, rebuilding, wonder, and wild speculation featuring everyone from philosophers to former death row wardens and hospice volunteers.

Jarman has served as the music editor at Willamette Week in Portland and managing editor of the Believer in San Francisco. He co-founded Party Damage Records in 2013.

He has written for the Believer, Nylon, Portland Monthly, Willamette Week, Next American City, and Reed Magazine, as well as various online publications. He is currently a contributing editor at the Believer. He lives in Portland with his wife and two cats.