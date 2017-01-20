Free Conversation Project discussions start Feb. 11

Communities around the state have year-round access to free discussions through the Conversation Project, a program of Oregon Humanities that brings Oregonians together to discuss provocative issues and ideas.

More than 90 Conversation Project programs will take place in communities around the state this winter and spring. This season’s programs address such topics as homelessness, food choices, immigration and refugee communities in Oregon, and returning home from war.

Programs are scheduled between Jan. 18 and April 30, including three in Hood River:

• Feb. 11 — Stone Soup: How Recipes Can Preserve History and Nourish Community, led by Jennifer Roberts, at Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade Ave.

• April 19 — What We Risk: Creativity, Vulnerability, and Art, led by Jason Graham, at Columbia Arts, 215 Cascade Ave.

• April 26 — Where Are You From? Exploring What Makes Us Oregonians, led by Kerani Mitchell, at Hood River County Heritage Council (History Museum of Hood River County), 300 E. Port Marina Dr.

For more information about each program and to view the full events calendar, visit oregonhumani-ties.org.