Gatherings returns

Hood River News plans a thorough update of a long-time information resource: Gatherings.

Any non-profit organization that meets on an ongoing, regular basis, is invited to submit a listing by emailing Gatherings, hrnews@hoodrivernews.com, phone us at 541-386-1234 (ask for Kirby or Trisha), or mail or bring in your information to either P.O. Box 390, Hood River OR 97031 or 419 State St.

Listings will have a strict limit of 50 words to include the name of the group; date, time, and place of meetings; and a phone number — for publication, unless you do not wish it. (However, we do require a phone number to contact a representative of each group privately.) Be specific about meeting date, time and place. Also, add a description of the group and aspects unique to it. Please note:

• Some groups prefer not to publish the meeting place or have reason not to include a phone number; let us know if that is the case.

• Your group — again, non-profit — can meet daily, weekly, monthly, or quarterly.

• Gatherings will be published as space allows.

• Gatherings is distinct from Happenings in that Gatherings is about REGULARLY-scheduled meetings, not specific events.

• Please compose your item following this format:

CLUMSY JOURNALISTS SUPPORT GROUP, meets first Friday of each month, 5 p.m. at The Deadline Inn. Open to all fumble-fingered news people who want a safe environment to talk about typos and other things that trip them up. Call 541-555-1234 for more information.