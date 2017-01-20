Gorge Owned, contractors team up for incentives

Gorge Owned (GO!) is working with local solar contractors and partners to offer discounted, bulk rates on solar panel installations to Gorge homeowners.

Now in its third and possibly final year, GO! Solar aims to help Gorge homeowners overcome the barriers associated with investing in solar power. Local contractors and suppliers work together to offer a simplified process and unbeatable prices. Federal, state and Energy Trust of Oregon (for Pacific Power customers) incentives, along with the GO! Solar program discount, can cover up to 80 percent of the costs of a rooftop solar system.

The catch: Homeowners must sign up for the program no later than March 31 to guarantee the bulk discounts.

Learn about financial incentives and meet local contractors at the Jan. 25 kickoff event, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Full Sail Brew Pub, 506 Columbia St., and talk with homeowners who have already solarized their homes while enjoying complimentary light appetizers and beer.

Gorge Owned is hosting also a dinner for business owners interested in commercial solar on Feb. 20. To learn more about that contact Amanda Lawrence at amanda@gorgeowned.org.