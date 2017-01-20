Library Opens

Weather-related closures have kept patrons out of the Hood River Library in the past week, but on Friday, that changed. Christine Olson of Hood River checks out books Friday morning with help from Amber Strangstalien — while new snow began to fall outside. Cascade Locks branch is open, while the one in Parkdale remains closed. The library is scheduled to remain open for regular hours over the weekend, but that is weather dependent; call 541-386-2535 for details.