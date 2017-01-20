Pirates of Penzance at Wy’east

Local audiences should prepare to set sail with one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular operettas, as CGOA Stages presents “The Pirates of Penzance” on Feb. 9, 10, 11, and 12. All performances will be in the Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center.

First premiered at the end of the 19th century and a mainstay ever since, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece is filled with wit, wordplay, and one of the most tuneful scores in all of the repertory. “The Pirates of Penzance” underwent a popular revival of sorts in the 1980s thanks to a hit film starring Kevin Kline and Linda Ronstadt, and a Broadway run directed by Joseph Papp. The CGOA Stages production is directed by Mark Steighner.

“The Pirates of Penzance” is CGOA Stages second production of the season, following September’s “Rocky Horror Show.”

Upcoming shows include Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” in April and “Monty Python’s Spamalot” in June.

Tickets for “Pirates” are $15 for adults and $10 for students and children. Tickets are available at the door and online through gorgeorchestra.org.