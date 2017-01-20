Police Log, Jan. 5 to 15

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 9 — Hood River — A Parkdale resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding warrant out of The Dalles Municipal Court. The Parkdale resident was also lodged on the charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Jan. 14 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 block — A witness watched a vehicle drive off the road and into a snow bank, and informed law enforcement. An officer ultimately arrested a male driver for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession and delivery of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 15 — State Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 13 — Hood River — A Washington male was arrested for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants after wrecking the vehicle he was driving.

Jan. 15 — Hood River — A Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor driving while suspended, and reckless driving.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 9 — Seventh and Columbia — Non-injury motor vehicle crash involving a parked car and a truck with no chains, hauling a loaded trailer, reported.

Jan. 10 — May Street near Young Lane — Hit and run to a parked truck reported.

Jan. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — Officer responded to a motor vehicle crash involving Hood River Fire Department Engine 2. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 10 — Second Street, 200 block — While driving a vehicle, a female slid due to weather conditions and left her vehicle unattended. It was later determined she was criminally suspended. She was cited and released.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 13 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — A Spokane, Wash., resident was arrested for a probation violation warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 5 — 11th Street, 400 block — Officer contacted warming shelter site regarding damage to a church.

Jan. 12 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — An Oregon male was cited and released for shoplifting.

Jan. 13 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Officer dispatched on the report of a theft. Upon arriving, the officer made contact with the store’s loss prevention and was able to determine the suspect, who had fled the scene.

Other:

Jan. 9 — Second Street, 200 block — A Washington resident came to the police department to report she had lost her wallet somewhere in downtown Hood River before Christmas.

Jan. 11 — Second Street at Oak Street — Officer made contact with a stuck semi driver. The driver’s trailer had slid far enough over that it struck a Hood River City-owned lamppost and broke the bulb.

Jan. 15 — Hood River — A Washington male was cited for operation of a taxi service without a city license.