Red Cross: Winter weather causes harmful shortage of needed blood supply

Shortages of tire chains or sidewalk ice melt are only part of the trying impacts of prolonged winter weather.

Lack of blood or plasma units for people experiencing traumatic injury or life-saving planned medical procedures is a serious challenge for health providers in the Northwest.

Following several rounds of severe winter weather in many parts of the country, the American Red Cross urges eligible blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves to overcome a shortage.

Since Dec. 1, about 300 blood drives across 27 states have been forced to cancel due to inclement winter weather, resulting in more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Since the beginning of the year, snow and icy roads forced nearly 50 blood drives to cancel in the Pacific Northwest, causing more than 1,400 donations to go uncollected. Despite the weather, hospital patients still rely on transfusions.

To make an appointment to give blood, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire to save time when donating.

The next Hood River blood donation opportunity will be Jan. 25, noon to 5 p.m., Oregon National Guard Armory, 12th and Belmont streets.

Red Cross notes that blood donor Jim Taylor knows how it feels to have a loved one waiting for a transfusion. His son, Aaron, was born with a rare liver condition. In the short two months of his life, he received 115 blood products. Taylor said each transfusion gave his family more time with Aaron, so he encourages others to give.

“When the Red Cross says there is a shortage, they are not exaggerating,” said Taylor. “I now know from experience that what they are saying is somewhere there is a father waiting on the donation that will save his son’s life. When the Red Cross asks for help, what that means is a new dad is praying for a miracle.”