Sheriff Log, Jan. 8 to 14

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 13 — Miller Road, 6200 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 12 — Highway 35 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 10 — Portland Drive — Deputy had a vehicle towed that had been abandoned in the roadway and was the subject of a complaint. The deputy attempted to find the owner without luck. The vehicle was towed. The vehicle owner called a short time later, explaining a family emergency. The vehicle was released.
Other:
Jan. 11 — Webster Road 2700 block — Deputy responded to a report of an unattended death.
