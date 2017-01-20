0

Sheriff Log, Jan. 8 to 14

As of Friday, January 20, 2017

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 13 — Miller Road, 6200 block — Criminal mischief to a vehicle reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 12 — Highway 35 — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 10 — Portland Drive — Deputy had a vehicle towed that had been abandoned in the roadway and was the subject of a complaint. The deputy attempted to find the owner without luck. The vehicle was towed. The vehicle owner called a short time later, explaining a family emergency. The vehicle was released.

Other:

Jan. 11 — Webster Road 2700 block — Deputy responded to a report of an unattended death.

