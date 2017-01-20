State Capital Page program seeks teen applicants for 2017

The Oregon House of Representatives and the Oregon Senate will once again be hosting students from around the state as part of the Honorary Page Program. This program is steeped in history and allows students to witness the legislative process in an up-close and personal way in a space of approximately six hours. In the last legislative session in 2015, over 400 students participated in the Senate and House programs.

Applications for both Senate and House programs are now being accepted for the 2017 Legislative Assembly. The page program is voluntary and will run during the regular session. However, the House and Senate have different schedules and applicants need to inquire about the particulars of each. Applicants must be between the ages of 12 and 18.







For more information about the page programs, please visit the Oregon Legislature website at www.oregonlegislature.gov and follow the link under “Citizen Engagement.”





