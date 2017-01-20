Toastmasters club begins Youth Leadership Program

Toastmasters is an opportunity to gain confidence in front of an audience, build leadership skills, and can help with a range of professional growth skills from job interviews to promotions.

Thanks to club secretary, Carol Wagar, The Gorge Windbags is now hosting a Youth Leadership Program at Horizon Christian High School. The first day of the leadership program was Jan. 6. There was a mock Toastmasters meeting with a range of students from eighth to 12th grades.

Speeches were given by Windbag members. The first speech by Bailey McManus was about creating a mindset that will help you succeed. A second speech by Richard Withers was a “how to” on giving a toast.

Then, all of the students came up with their own toasts to friends or family and gave their toast in front of the group. Students and member volunteers were assigned roles. Kevin Navarro, a Gorge Windbags member, served as a speech evaluator and helped students understand their roles. During the impromptu speech portion of the meeting, every student participated by responding to a question with a 1-2 minute speech in front of the group.

The Youth Leadership Program will continue as an 8-week program. The Gorge Windbags Toastmasters club meets at Columbia Gorge Community College’s Hood River campus every Tuesday at noon, and they welcome all community members to join.

For more information on the youth program, call 541-506-6022.