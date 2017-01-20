‘Women’s Work for the Wild’ shown Jan. 21

The Hood River Valley Residents Committee and CRAG Law Center unveiled the nine films to be shown at “Women’s Work for the Wild” on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Columbia Center for the Arts. To kick off HRVRC’s 40th year of protecting the valley, they will feature the film premiere of Trip Jennings’ “Maiden of the Mountain,” the story of local conservation giant, Kate McCarthy. As McCarthy said, “Mount Hood, the iconic mountain of Oregon, is over used and over developed. It is past time to protect the wildflower filled meadows, forests, wildlife, streams and vistas that remain for future generations.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Films begin at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served along with raffle items. Suggested $5 donation at the door. Proceeds will go toward the Mount Hood/Cooper Spur Land Trade legal fund.