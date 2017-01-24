Another Voice: What happened to normal?

When will our weather get back to normal? All this snow, all this freezing rain and ice, all these record breaking days of below freezing weather. And this week we learn that rising global temperatures have blown past the previous record highs three years in a row. The data shows that average global temperatures are heading toward levels that many believe pose a profound threat to civilization. Scientists analyze that 75 percent of increased global warmth is due to human impact and that it will get worse.

I pay attention to extreme and record setting weather. Whether the wintry weather records we are experiencing this month, or the global warming planetary records being set over the past three years. Extreme weather is the new normal and this is as inescapable as it is deeply catastrophic.

Extreme weather is the face of climate change and it is getting up close and personal. We are certain to experience the escalating, disruptive and threatening effects that the new normal will have on the lives of our communities near and far. Horrific problems we’ve only imagined as a result of extreme weather situations all of a sudden become real. And all of a sudden the question of what happened to normal becomes an invitation to immerse ourselves in the politics for climate justice.

Our new federal government may well dismantle all the fragile but important progress made on global warming over the past eight years. That global warming is a hoax continues to be a dangerous self-serving position held by key policy makers. All the major regulations that have been put in place to reduce U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, including the Clean Power Plan could be scrapped. Federal lands could be opened for more extraction of fossil fuels. Federal spending on clean energy could be repealed. Research and development for wind, solar, nuclear power, and electric vehicles could be reduced. The new normal requires us to be relentless climate advocates. Let’s step up to the challenge of climate crises and make that our new norm!