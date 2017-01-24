0

‘Eagle Watch’ Jan. 28 at Dalles Dam

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center will host its annual “Eagle Watch” on Jan. 28 with a variety of activities.

Photo by Steven Datnoff
The Dalles Dam Visitor Center will host its annual “Eagle Watch” on Jan. 28 with a variety of activities.

As of Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Every year, bald eagles congregate along the Columbia River in search of food during their winter migration. The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is a popular site for visitors to see bald eagles in their natural habitat. Join park rangers for the seventh annual Eagle Watch on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Corps and partners from the U.S. Forest Service and the Rowena Wildlife Clinic will host a variety of fun activities, including live raptor viewing inside the visitor center and eagle watching outside.

This event is free and the site is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars and cameras. The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located just north of Interstate 84 at exit 87, then east on Bret Clodfelter Way. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. For more information, contact The Dalles Lock and Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-7857, or visit www.nwp. usace.army.mil/Lo-cations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles or www. facebook.com/PortlandCorps.

To learn more about raptor viewing and educational opportunities in the Columbia Gorge area, check out the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum at www.gorgediscovery.org or the Rowena Wildlife Clinic at www.rowenawildlife-clinic.org.

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)