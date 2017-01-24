Goodwill dress was a hit in Germany

Who knew that a dress purchased at Goodwill in Oregon for $19.99 would make such a big splash in Germany?

Lu Ann Trotebas of Hood River, assistant director of the Hat Museum in Portland, was recently invited to be a guest last September, along with the Director of the Hat Museum, J. Alyce, to the 18th annual “Mut Zum Hut” (Hat show) at the Neuburg Vastle in Bavaria, Germany.

Trotebas is general manager of Goodwill Boutique in Hood River, and purchased a beautifully embroidered dress from GICW to add to other items purchased from GICW to complete an ensemble she had been working on for this noteworthy hat show.

The ensemble came together so beautifully that she was asked to participate in the fashion shows during the event. She was also featured in the local German newspapers. The Hat Museum has been invited to participate again in 2017

The Hat Museum, located in the Ladd Addition in Portland, has 1,300 hats, the most in the world, according to Trotebas, and one of the largest selections of Victorian-era hats anywhere. (The museum is open by appointment only: hatmuseum.com.)