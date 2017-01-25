HR Airport support considered in Windmaster area plan

Hood River County Board of Commissioners on Monday heard a proposal for an amendment to the Windmaster Urban Renewal Area Plan, which would involve the county pitching in funds toward a state transportation grant at Ken Jernstedt Airfield.

Michael McElwee, Port of Hood River executive director, requested that the county identify infrastructure at the Aviation Technology and Emergency Response Center as an eligible project, and direct $200,000 of urban renewal debt capacity toward a local match.

The port, owner of the airport, has been seeking a “Connect Oregon VI” grant to fund improvements as a first phase in a nested series of facility upgrades at the airport, working with private partner TacAero.

Grant funds would lead to establishing “ramp, apron, fuel facility, utilities, and shovel-ready pad sites necessary to leverage available private investments to maximum benefit for the airport,” McElwee explained in a memo last summer.

The airfield is located within the Windmaster area in south Hood River, where local governments have worked in recent years on a renewal plan for sewer and transportation.

On Monday night, McElwee spoke before the county board, highlighting the public benefit and private development in the upcoming airport changes.

“It’s a pretty unique airport, our airport, in the sense that the same challenges … are some factors that make it ideal for pilot training,” McElwee said, referring to wind and rugged terrain the region affords to aviators.

The port has been working with TacAero to boost the airport’s operations, from emergency and fire response aid to flight school and excursions.

The total project cost of Phase One of the grant project — tagged for planning and pre-construction work — was about $2 million. The grant request was $1.3 million from the state, with a local match of $800,000.

McElwee said the port anticipates it will negotiate a split with its private developer, with each party putting up $400,000 toward the match. From there, the port is seeking to share its remaining cost with the county: $200,000 each.

Details in the county’s role in the grant match — and plan amendment — aren’t yet ironed out. The possible funding source lies in leftover debt capacity from the Windmaster plan.

“There is a certain amount of money assigned with sewer project we didn’t utilize (at) full value. That has sat quietly,” County Financial Director Sandi Borowy explained. The county could decide, at this point, to take out more debt to move the plan forward.

After discussion, commissioners voted to direct staff to work with the port on the proposed amendment, which will come before the urban renewal panel at a later meeting.

In other county business, commissioners signed up for committee posts. Les Perkins — the only commissioner not present that evening — was nominated to vice-chair. Ron Rivers remained chair. Rich McBride, who served his first meeting as a county commissioner that night, offered to join a parks committee if one formulates.

The board formally met Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Director Mark Hickok during the preceding work session.