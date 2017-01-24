Keeping Families Together provides ‘constant thread’

Keeping Families Together Coordinator Terri Vann issued her 2016 review of the multi-faceted, inter-agency approach to reducing risks and improving health, education and other factors in the community, an initiative now in its fifth year.

Vann writes, “Keeping Families Together has been able to bring together agencies in a whole new way thus maximizing our resources, leveraging additional resources and transforming the way services are provided in the community. The presence of KFT has provided an overall connection and constant thread that has been able to weave the system together, and the work has provided the foundation for expansion to four additional counties.

“CTC is grounded in rigorous research and is the only evidence-based solution in the nation with proven success in helping communities develop the capacity to support the well-being of children and their families.”

In November 2012, the process was started in Hood River with a presentation to the Hood River County Commission on Children and Families, who were representing the Key Leaders in Hood River, by Rick Cady, a Communities That Care Trainer.

In January, 2013, this outcome-based plan moved forward with the formation of our Community Board which included representation of many groups in the community.

Two subgroups immediately began the work to identify risk and protective factors and the community resources available. The Risk and Protective Factors Work Group, after carefully looking all of the relevant data available, identified three risk factors as priorities for community planning: Family Management, Family Conflict and Early and Persistent Behavior Problems in youth. Identified protective factors were Healthy Beliefs, Bonding and Resilience.

The Resource Assessment Work Group then completed a county wide assessment of youth and family development programs as well as prevention resources that target these factors. This was done in May and June, 2013.



“Since the beginning of the Keeping Families Together, we have seen positive results in all areas of focus, but even more in the resulting system-wide changes that have occurred,” Vann said.

Here are participants in KFT so far:

