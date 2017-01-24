Local food buyer-seller ‘matchmaker’ Feb. 9

Join Gorge Grown Food Network on Feb. 9 for an opportunity to network, make plans, discuss challenges, and lay the groundwork for getting more local food into schools, restaurants, hospitals and businesses. This event will take place at Springhouse Cellars in downtown Hood River from 6-8 p.m.

The demand for using local food from the Gorge is strong, but requires a relationship between buyers and sellers. This is a chance for buyers of Gorge grown, raised or processed foods — chefs, supermarkets, specialty markets, restaurants, hotels, institutions, schools, distributors and food processors — in search of local ingredients for commercial purposes to connect with local farmers, growers and food producers.

This event is free. Participants are encouraged to complete a short survey to register.

Links to registration are available at www.gorgegrown.com.

Buyer registration at bit.ly/2jmHQXk.

Seller registration at bit.ly/2iawi8A

For more information, check out www.gorgegrown.com or contact Hannah Ladwig at Hannah@gorgegrown.com.