Oregon’s 158th birthday falls on Valentine’s Day; festivities start Feb. 11

The State of Oregon is celebrating its 158th birthday this year and the event sponsor, the Oregon State Capitol Foundation, invites the community to the party. A celebration is planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. All activities are free and the public is invited to attend.

There will be music, costumed historic interpreters, games, free birthday cake while supplies last, a pioneer wagon and a stagecoach, and photo opportunities with the Oregon Pioneer and Dr. John McLoughlin, the father of Oregon.

The Oregon State Constitution will be on display in the Rotunda during the celebration and members from the state archives will be on hand to discuss the document and its history. There will be an exhibit of winning essays from the Salem Keizer School District “Why I Love Oregon” essay contest and an Oregon Land Claim activity hosted by Willamette Heritage Center. The Yamhill Valley Heritage Center will be bringing a small-scale log house that you can help build and there will be historical reenactments in the House chambers.

For more information on the 158th birthday celebration call Visitor Service at 503-986-1388 or visit the events page at www.oregoncapitol.com.