Police Log, Jan. 16 to 22

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Jan. 16 — Wasco Street, 1300 block — Female arrested for possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Jan. 20 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Hood River resident arrested for possession of methamphetamine and carrying a restricted weapon. He was lodged at NOCOR for possession and distribution of methamphetamine.

Jan. 21 — Hood River — Underwood resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Jan. 22 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. The resident failed field sobriety testing and subsequently provided breath samples, which were nearly twice the legal limit.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

Jan. 17 — Prospect Avenue, 2200 block — Identity theft reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 19 — Belmont Drive, 1700 block — Hood River resident arrested on an outstanding warrant and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after locating him at an address on Belmont. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 19 — 22nd Street, 1700 block — Female reported the theft of her car. Suspect was identified, located and arrested. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

Jan. 20 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft from a business reported.

Other:

Jan. 17 — Third Street, 1600 block — Unattended death reported.

Jan. 22 — Hood River — An Oregon male’s concealed handgun license was seized to be sent back to the issuing county.