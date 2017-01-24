Robotics tournament

Steelheads of Hood River Valley High School won the Inspire Award, the highest honor at the First Robotics regional qualifier Sunday at the school. Steeleheads is among six Hood River teams to advance to the Feb. 11-12 SuperQualifier in Hillsboro. They include Men in Green, Alliance first selection, Fig Neutrons, Alliance second selection, Duct Tape, and Fully Charged. Also advancing is the Hood River freshman team Challenge Accepted, which won the prestigious Rockwell Collins Innovate Award for Engineering Innovation. Sabo-tage from The Dalles also qualified.