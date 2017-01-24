Sheriff Log, Jan. 15 to 21

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Jan. 15 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male arrested for improper use of 911 and disorderly conduct II.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Jan. 15 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Hit and run reported.

Jan. 16 — Highway 35 and Sunday Drive — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Jan. 19 — Hood River — Male arrested at lodged at NORCOR on a felony parole violation warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Jan. 18 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.

Other:

Jan. 21 — Parkdale — Deputies conducted a search and rescue at Tamanawas Falls.