Sheriff Log, Jan. 15 to 21

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 15 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male arrested for improper use of 911 and disorderly conduct II.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 15 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 16 — Highway 35 and Sunday Drive — Vehicle towed for being a hazard.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 19 — Hood River — Male arrested at lodged at NORCOR on a felony parole violation warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 18 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Other:
Jan. 21 — Parkdale — Deputies conducted a search and rescue at Tamanawas Falls.
