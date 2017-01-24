Yesteryears: Dedication of new Odell high school in 1917

1917 — 100 years ago

Formal dedication of the new high school building at Odell took place Saturday evening. Professor F.S. Dunn of the University of Oregon was the principal speaker. The new school is constructed bungalow-style with one floor and basement. It is 79 by 93 feet in dimensions and the main floor includes three classrooms, a library and a study room and a large auditorium.

1927 — 90 years ago

Frozen water pipes and radiators were the most common topics of conversation last Friday morning, after residents had succeeded in coaxing the temperature of their homes somewhat above the freezing mark. For a sudden drop in temperature during the night had swept the mercury down to a point all the way from 6 to 16 below zero in different sections of the valley. In town, most businessmen were too deeply engaged in solving the heating problems in their homes to go downtown until 9 a.m. or after. But there was little business, except for plumbers and fuel dealers, until later in the morning.

1937 — 80 years ago

If heavily augmented sales of skis and other winter sports equipment can be accepted as a gauge, sports associated with winter are definitely on the up grade in Hood River valley. The E.A. Franz Co. and Weber Hardware report an unusually big demand in recent weeks for skis, poles and binders and other equipment which may help the tyro to efficiency in the gentle art of skiing. So heavy has been this demand that supplies are running short and new orders are being placed, because present indications are that unusually good skiing near the junction will continue for several weeks. And, best of all, a group of young people are now planning to form a ski club and boost this fine winter sport along.

1947 — 70 years ago

In announcing that, up to Jan. 16, donations to the building fund of Hood River Hospital totaled $7,075, the board of directors reported that, as of Jan. 1, 1947, the Hospital Association had $32,500 in E series bonds of maturity face value. The board also pointed out that, contrary to popular conception, the hospital is not endowed, and that the Spring Estate, which gave original impetus to the hospital, consists, in fact, of the perpetual trust fund in the sum of $23,107, from which the hospital receives only the income, which amounts to $400 and $500 a year. Other than that, the hospital has no income whatsoever, except from services, which do no more than cover operating expenses.

1957 — 60 years ago

Snow continued to fall here yesterday and up to three feet was reported in the Parkdale area and from 12 to 24 inches in various sections of the lower valley. No serious accidents were reported through yesterday, but the sheriff’s office warned that serious mishaps often occur when snow begins falling. Temperatures rose a few degrees after hitting the zero mark through much of the valley and all thoughts of early fruit tree pruning were postponed until “the weather lets up.”

1967 — 50 years ago

It looked as if the in-laws were moving onto Wy’east and Hood River high school grounds this week when trucks towing huge house trailers rolled in. Actually, the caravan marked the arrival of new portable classrooms for the two jam-packed high schools. Wy’east units arrived from the Rex manufacturing plant in McMinnville on Friday. Hood River’s new unit came to the grounds Monday. Both were in two long, split sections with one side covered by black, protective plastic. No sooner did the “portable classroom” sections arrive than school workers were putting them in position. Wy’east placed its unit near the vocational agriculture building; Hood River’s new addition went next to the school tennis courts.

VERBATIM: Pendleton presents ‘Mission to Africa’ The Jan. 25 program “Medical Mission to Africa,” presented by Dr. Mike Pendleton of Hood River, has been moved from the Hood River Middle School auditorium to Hood River Valley High School. Pendleton’s presentation will be in Bowe Theater from 7-8:30 p.m. The cost is $3 with proceeds going to the FISH Food Bank. (The location change is due to the weather damage in the middle school auditorium.) Pendleton spent six months during 2006 in the Sudan on a medical mission with the internationals Medicins Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders) program. Pendleton experienced 12-hour delays working in poor conditions and working with epidemics of meningitis, malaria and diarrhea, along with injuries and other medical needs, according to Mike Schend, director of the sponsoring Hood River Community Education. “This amazing medical mission will include wonderful photography of the people and landscape of Africa,” Schend said. “Don’t miss the opportunity to hear Dr. Pendleton’s story,” Schend said, “and bring a food item to go to FISH.” — Hood River News, January 24, 2007

1977 — 40 years ago

A threat that irrigation water will be cut in half for many Hood River rural water users brought out about 200 people at two separate meetings to discuss the issue Monday and Tuesday. To many of them, the information came as a sudden shock, but the issue is by no means a new one. It involves resolution of supreme court action dating back to 1924, and disputes over water rights going back even further. History traced the problem back to the 1800s and a dispute over water rights between East Fork Irrigation District and the Oregon Lumber Co. Suite was filed about 1916, and in 1921 a circuit court ruling was issued.

1987 — 30 years ago

“Slip sliding away …” Words from the Paul Simon song came easily to mind Friday morning, as drivers attempting to negotiate the suddenly-slick Mid-Columbia streets and highways slipped, slid and crept to their destinations. The usual trouble spots — 13th Street (“Hospital Hill”), the steeply banked curved on Highway 35 just south of town, declivitous Hood River side streets — took their usual tolls. Trucks lost traction and passenger cars slid. The snow began Thursday evening, powdery and light, the kind which compresses into a wax-like hazard.

1997 — 20 years ago

The drive to create a dialysis center at Hood River Memorial Hospital is the is the intended beneficiary of a community event planned for Feb. 1 in Hood River. And, if the Winter Festival is a success, organizers will give much of the credit to local schools. Hood River County School District, a co-sponsor of the inaugural Winter Festival with the Port of Hood River, has been preparing for the event for weeks. Students, teachers and staff, with help from community volunteers, are donating their time to get the festival off the ground. All Gorge residents are invited to the event at the Hood River Expo Center.

2007 — 10 years ago

Bear Mountain Forest Products plans to roll its production line on Wednesday in Cascade Locks after recovering quickly from a three-alarm fire Friday. The cause of the fire was an overheated bearing, which sparked and ignited some dust in a shed. Manager Tim Wingerd praised the Cascade Locks Fire Department for their work. “The fire department did an outstanding job in protecting the main electoral areas and getting the fire out quickly,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

— Compiled by Trisha Walker, News staff writer