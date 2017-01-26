0

Death notices for Jan. 26: Robert Tomlin, Eileen Robbins

As of Thursday, January 26, 2017

Robert Tomlin

Robert “Bob” Tomlin passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, in Beaverton, Ore. Bob was born on April 4, 1939, in Ecorse, Mi.

Eileen Robbins

Eileen Y. Robbins, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home on Jan. 21, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.

