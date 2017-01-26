Death notices for Jan. 26: Robert Tomlin, Eileen Robbins

Robert Tomlin
Robert “Bob” Tomlin passed away on Jan. 21, 2017, in Beaverton, Ore. Bob was born on April 4, 1939, in Ecorse, Mi.
Eileen Robbins
Eileen Y. Robbins, age 74, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at her home on Jan. 21, 2017. Spencer Libby & Powell is in care of arrangements.
