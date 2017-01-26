Service announcements for Jan. 26: Richard Anderson, William Bright and Micaela Garcia

Richard Anderson

Richard Edwin Anderson “Rick” passed away Dec. 15, 2016, at his home in Parkdale, Ore., surrounded by family. Rick was born Nov. 27, 1951, in Shelton, Wash., and was 65. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Parkdale Community Church, 4910 Baseline Dr., Mt Hood, Ore. A full life story will follow in a later edition. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

William Bright

William “Bill” Bright died on Dec. 28, 2016, at his residence at Springridge Court in Wilsonville, Ore., after a brief illness. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1917, in Saugus, Mass. A memorial service, scheduled for Jan. 7 and postponed due to weather, will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in Portland, Ore. For further information, go to lincolnmemorialpk.com.

Micaela Garcia

Micaela Bautista Garcia passed away Jan. 25, 2017, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Micaela was born March 22, 1931, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Viewing and rosary will be held from 8:30-10:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River.

Catholic funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Graveside services will immediately follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 1225 Tucker Rd., Hood River. A reception will follow the graveside services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.