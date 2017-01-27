Addison Postlewait donates birthday presents to Providence

When Addison Postlewait turned 10 on Jan. 13, he had a different sort of birthday celebration in mind.

Instead of bringing presents for him, Postlewait asked his friends to bring stuffed animals that he would in turn donate to Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital.

“It’s for the kids who are scared and nervous,” he told Brandi Sheppard, volunteer services coordinator at Providence Hood River Memorial, as he dropped off the 30-plus to her office.

“You’re going to make a lot of kids very happy,” she said as she took in the boxes and bags filled with toys. “That’s very nice of you.”

Postlewait was accompanied by his mother, Ali, friend Deacon Ybarra, 9, and his mother Mary, who all helped bring the stuffed animals inside to Sheppard’s office.

“He came up with this all by himself,” Ali Postlewait said, adding that he used additional birthday money, sent by his uncle, to buy additional stuffed animals to donate.

“These will go to kids who are in same-day surgery to have a procedure,” Sheppard told Postlewait, “or down to the ER — if a child comes in and they’re scared, they’ll get a stuffed animal to help make it less scary at the hospital.”