Class Notes for Jan. 28

Decker nominated for U.S. Air Force Academy

William Decker, a senior at Horizon Christian School, has been nominated by U.S Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River) for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.



The Academy Nomination Board, which is made up of active and retired military officers, interviews potential candidates for one of the prestigious Unites States service academies and recommends selected students based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character. The students must then be admitted by the academy. Decker is waiting to hear from the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.



Decker received his pilot’s license at age 16 and plans to major in a flight program. Besides applying to the Academy, he has been accepted at three universities that offer flight programs. He is the son of Stan and Tonya Decker.



Rigert named to President’s List

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has named Payton Rigert, a 2016 Hood River Valley High School graduate, to the President’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 4.0 and achieve an “A” grade in UC Engage.

MSU announces Dean’s List

Montana State University, located in Bozeman, has announced its undergraduate honor roll for fall semester 2016.

Hood River’s Jennifer Mikkelson, Levi Roeseler and Charles Sutherland have been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll. Students must complete a minimum of 12 degree-eligible credit hours to be included on the list, and students must have grade point averages of 3.5 or higher for the semester.