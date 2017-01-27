Columbia Gorge ESD seeks superintendent

During the Jan. 18 board of director’s meeting of the Columbia Gorge Education Service District, the board selected a search firm that will assist the ESD in finding a permanent superintendent. Interim Superintendent Milt Dennison will complete his contract at the end of June. He stepped into the position in September shortly after Gary Peterson submitted his resignation. Peterson is now the executive director of the Oregon Association of Education Service Districts.

Three search proposals were reviewed by the board. After considerable deliberation, the board voted to offer the contract to Northwest Leadership Associates. George Murdock, a former ESD superintendent, will lead the search. Dennison, who has considerable experience with searches, will assist Murdock.

The board is now looking for input from staff and patrons that can be used throughout the search process. A brief feedback survey is now posted on the Columbia Gorge ESD website. Patrons are encouraged to go to the site (www.cgesd.k12.or.us) and complete the anonymous survey.

Questions can be directed to Mary Bowen, administrative assistant to the superintendent, at mbowen@ cgesd.k12.or.us or 541-506-2240.