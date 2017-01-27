Entertainment Update for Jan. 28

Daredevils play ‘80s Ski Party

Join Solera Brewery for the annual ‘80s ski party —wear your best ‘80s gear and come rock out with local favorites, the Greenneck Daredevils at Solera Brewery on Saturday, Jan. 28. Music starts at 8 p.m. No minors permitted.

Solera Brewery welcomes back Tracy Klas for a winter acoustic set on Friday, Feb. 3, from 8 to 11 p.m. 21 and over only.

“Tracy Klas is a main stage draw for many festivals throughout the West Coast. She has received multiple songwriting and performance awards, and has her original songs placed in major and independent films for New Line Cinema and Indie film companies.”

Solera Brewery, 4945 Baseline Dr., Parkdale; 541-352-5500.

Wasco Bros. at Clock Tower

It’s live music at Clock Tower Ales Friday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. featuring The Wasco Brothers. Clocktower Ales, 311 Union St., The Dalles; 541-296-2602.

Comedy Night at Lyle Hotel

The laughs are in Lyle Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Lyle Hotel with five of Portland’s top comics including Benjie Wright (Funny or Die), Amanda Arnold (Laughs on Fox), Tiffany Lyn, Amy Faeth, Jack Green and Greg Ferguson. Show starts at 7 p.m. in the dining room, and there is no cover charge. All-ages show. Limited seating. The Lyle Hotel, 100 7th St., Lyle, Wash., 509-365-5953.

Origami for Fun and Profit*

Tired of writing papers? Come and join us for a totally different sort of paper project. Learn how to make origami creations from other teens and help create art for the library on Jan. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hood River Library. Supplies and snacks will be provided. (*Actual profits not guaranteed.) This program is free and open to the public and aimed toward teens (ages 12 and up).

