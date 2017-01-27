HRVHS concludes successful food bank fundraiser

Students at Hood River Valley High School concluded their annual FISH Food Bank fundraiser Jan. 6 — and had their most successful event in six years.

“It was an excellent year,” said Activities Director Niko Yasui. “The kids did a lot better pulling things together.”

In all, they collected 90,062 cans — or about $17,000 to stock the food bank’s shelves. That’s up from roughly 72,000 collected last year, one of the lowest on record.

“We were shooting for 85,000,” Yasui said of this year’s competition. “It was a nice rebounding year.”

It’s an annual tradition the students take seriously — the food they collect helps stock the FISH shelves for four months out of the year.

“I don’t think a lot of students really understood the impact of the collection until we got those statistics,” said ASB President Abby Walker. “Even I had no idea the kind of lasting effect our performance in the canned food drive could have on the community, positive or negative.”

Competition was fierce this year between third period classrooms as students tried to collect the most cans for room prizes. Dan Kenealy’s wind ensemble class came in first and won lunch at The Crazy Pepper; Yasui’s student government class came in second and won an Andrew’s Pizza delivery.

In third was Dave Case’s journalism students — they won Voodoo Doughnuts — and Mary Ann Hay’s Spanish IV took fourth — with a prize of Bette’s cinnamon rolls.

Additionally, four more classes won doughnuts or smoothies for collecting more than 1,000 cans.

The entire student body, however, will reap some of the school-wide prizes, like laser tag at the annual lock-in (80,000 cans) and watching PE/Wellness Teacher Erich Harjo getting his ears pierced via movie feed (90,000).

“The goals might have been more of an incentive this year because people wanted to see Harjo getting his ears pierced for some reason,” said Morgan Totten, senior class executive officer. “And we’ve been working on getting laser tag for so long, and we finally got it this year.”

Because inclement weather canceled school in December and was followed by two weeks off for winter vacation, the food drive was extended until Jan. 6. Students could be seen outside Rosauers, Safeway and the Columbia Center for the Arts collecting cans and monetary donations, even on Christmas Eve.

“Over Christmas break, people were extremely generous,” Walker said. “And there were a lot more opportunities to collect food and money.

“And staff members are super into it,” she added. “Quite a few offered their students incentives, like ‘you don’t have to take a final if you raise $100.’”