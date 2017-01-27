Illustrated poetry contest announced

Hood River County School District is sponsoring an Illustrated Poetry Writing Contest for students in elementary, middle and high school. Submissions are due Feb. 15 to school librarians.

Contest rules:

• Images must accompany words, or words to accompany images.

• Write one poem or many; the poem can fit on one page or many pages.

• Words can be handwritten, collaged or typed.

• Poems can be written in English or Spanish.

• Poems can be submitted by individuals or partners.

Each school level will be awarded first, second and third place prizes. The $100 grand prize will be awarded by the judges no matter what the age level. All prizes are gift certificates to local business of the students’ choice. Judging will be held by a class of students.

All entries must include a title, author and illustrator name, school attending and a contact phone number or email.