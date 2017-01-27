Letters to the editor for Jan. 28

Work begins at home

I recently moved back to Oregon after almost 16 years in Washington, D.C. As much as people equate D.C. with politics, I never felt like my involvement would make much difference. There, we had no representatives in the Senate and a single, non-voting House Representative. We always had plenty of people vying for seats on the city council, the mayor’s office, and neighborhood, and 96 percent of people who vote do so as Democrats. It was easy for me to sit back and let other people do the local work, and even when I did not agree with it, it often seemed like too much trouble to try and do anything about it.

But now I’m back in Oregon and there is a new administration, and I just returned from an excellent conference, the overwhelming message of which was this: Change begins at home. I repeatedly heard that it is at the local level that congressional districts are drawn, school decisions are made, judges are elected or appointed, and it is our representative who is leading the charge to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in Washington, D.C.



So for those of you who are like I was in D.C., I urge you — if you are happy with the way things are, ask yourself why you’re happy and contact elected or appointed officials and thank them. If you are unhappy and you didn’t vote, or you have never contacted any of those officials, or you have never run for office, ask yourself why. Are you too busy? Do you think your voice won’t matter? Are you unsure how to begin? And then ask yourself, especially if you are uneasy about what the next few years might bring — are you willing to step out, even if just slightly, and start getting involved? If the answer to the last question is yes, but you are not sure how to start, ask one of the many active people in this community or go online. It’s worth the trouble.



I’m ready — join me?

Jennifer Hackett

Hood River

All bets are off

Since this area is primarily liberal, a “friend” has dared me to walk through town while inside a suit of armor with a sign that states, “Let’s support our new president.” Although I’ll be paid $3 if I accept this challenge, I’m somewhat wary of trying to wade through what might be a rather hostile crowd. I mean … how far will I get before I’m tipped over? And will there even be as many as two conservatives present to lift me back up again? Chances are slim. I guess what I’m trying to say is: I don’t want people looking down on me.

Bill Davis

Hood River

Words of wisdom

I have always liked what these two people said while they were in office:

J.F.K. said, “My fellow Americans, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Margaret Thatcher said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”

It is a new year and time for change in Washington, D.C. So let’s quit complaining and let the new administration do their job!

Jerry Petricko

Hood River

Wait and see

Wednesday, Jan. 25: Three days into the Trump presidency and already people are complaining about what the new administration has done.

What about all the other administrations since the start of the country?

Trump has done more in three days to undo the mess caused by the past administration in eight years.

Let’s see what this country looks like after eight years before complaining things are not getting done — things that were never done before.

Paul Nevin

Hood River

Ask constituents

As chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, District 2 Congressman Greg Walden will be a major player in drafting any Republican replacement for Obamacare. In an interview published Jan. 19 in Politico, Congressman Walden said he plans to solicit ideas from other members of the House, including Democrats, as well as governors and “those in the health care market.”

That’s admirable, but what we don’t hear Congressman Walden saying is that he will solicit input from his constituents. Some 89,000 of his constituents gets his or her health insurance or Medicaid benefits through Obamacare, and any repeal of Obamacare will have a serious impact not only on those people but also on their families and friends.

A series of public hearings dedicated to health care in the towns and counties that comprise District 2 would give Congressman Walden’s constituents an opportunity to weigh in on what would work and not work for them.



Public hearings would be particularly useful if Congressman Walden would put forth his own proposal for replacing Obamacare. He has voted repeatedly to repeal Obamacare, in its entirety or in part, so he must already have some specific ideas about what he wants to do. We, his constituents, have a right to know what Waldencare would look like and to make our concerns known.

Vawter (Buck) Parker

Odell

Let’s talk

It feels like the perfect time to have an open, honest, ongoing and public discussion about inequality in our area.

This is not to say that talk about inequality isn’t happening every day, particularly in the marginalized communities largely invisible to the people populating Hood River’s boutiques, tasting rooms, brew pubs, ski slopes and kiteboarding beaches. The level of wealth and privilege in this area is astounding (and often seasonal), and with it comes a lack of awareness of the economic disparities that exist in our community.

Let me be clear, this is not meant to be an indictment of those with privilege. I myself have a good deal of it. We all have it in some form or another: financial stability, functional vehicles, strong connections to our family and friends, heat on a cold night, grocery money, the ability to comfortably express our thoughts and feelings in a communal space. All are forms of privilege.

But there are people in this community with a lot more of it than others, and I find this deeply troubling. Even more troubling is how many people seem unaware of the disparity, let alone how few are willing to speak openly about it. I struggle to keep from rolling my eyes when people testify at city council meetings regarding changes to the short-term rental restrictions on their second or third property. (I’m doing my best to become less judgmental.) They come across as less-than-grateful for their good fortune, and ignorant (at best, uncaring at worst) of the fact that many people in this area aren’t as lucky as they are to own a home, let alone more than one.

I’m presuming, maybe unfairly or naively, that our community shares a common vision: that everyone, regardless of creed or color or gender or class, has a right to healthy food, to a safe, secure, sensibly-sized home free from the never-ending stress of increasing rental and utility costs, and to an income that makes these things possible.

Do you think we can manage a sustained public discussion, without malice or judgment, about local inequality?

Christopher Rosevear

Mt. Hood-Parkdale

Keep contraceptives in healthcare plan

The Affordable Care Act currently provides contraceptives as an essential health benefit (EHB). Providing access to contraceptives without cost sharing, particularly IUDs and implants, has proven effective in reducing unplanned pregnancies and abortions. Colorado’s Family Planning Initiative reduced teenage pregnancies by over 40 percent.

Fifty years after the War on Poverty, millions of children remain trapped in a cycle of inter-generational poverty. This ongoing cycle affects both inner-cities and rural communities. One pathway out is getting an education, finding employment and waiting to have children until you are able to take on the responsibilities of parenthood.

Maintaining contraceptives as an essential benefit will help individuals trying to break out of the cycle of poverty. The costs of providing contraceptives will be paid back by reducing the demand for poverty programs.

Rather than rushing to eliminate contraceptive coverage and defund Planned Parenthood, Congress should consider how family planning reduces the unplanned pregnancies that keep individuals from getting the education and employment needed to escape dependence on government programs. I hope that others will call or write Rep. Greg Walden to encourage his support for continuing contraceptive coverage as a common-sense way to reduce poverty and the problems that arise from unplanned pregnancies.

Richard Davis

The Dalles

Chose love

Imagine the ego crushing conformity of pre-historic tribal societies. Imagine living the same life your great, great, great great grandparents lived. What would be the point? We lived the same lifestyle for so long, our bodies evolved to suit it. There are only two ways this could happen: everyone made the same choices over and over and over and over again, or no one made any real choices. Unity cannot be forced. It must be chosen.

Imagine three ideas crushed into a singularity: The Big Bang/Big Crunch model of the universe, Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey (Google them) and Buckminster Fuller’s observation that love is metaphysical gravity. Then … BANG … the universe is created and humanity begins its collective Hero’s Journey.

At some point, the hunter-gather ego exploded. Individual choice started expanding at the expense of community, and it’s been gaining momentum ever since. The bigger the ego gets, the less influence love has on us.

Now it is crunch time. If love’s gravity does not turn the tide, our egos (Donald) will get further and further from each other past the point of no return. Ego will overcome love, and our universe will get cold and die ... I know not what choice others may make, but as for me, I chose love.

David Warnock

Hood River