Library celebrates updated children’s area

The Hood River Library had planned to celebrate its updated children’s area last Saturday — but the event was canceled due to snow.

The party has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. The kid-friendly event will feature music, food, games, prizes and a chance to meet the craftspeople who worked on the project.

Library Foundation members and the Feast of Words 2016 proceeds raised over $24,000 to transform the children’s library. New shelving has opened up the entire area, and some units have been put on wheels to move for programming. There are new couches, fresh colors on the wall, handcrafted signs by Ben Bonham and murals by Mark Nilsson.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverli-brary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.