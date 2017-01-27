Rick McBee to read from new book ‘The Ghosts of Ukuthula’

The library will host a reading and Q&A with Hood River author Richard McBee. He will read from and discuss his book, “The Ghosts of Ukuthula.” The reading will be held on Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.

The book, published in 2016, is an adventure novel about the struggle for Black African majority rule in The Republic of South Africa. It focuses on the historical time period of 1989-90.

McBee has been a secondary school principal and teacher for over 30 years in the international and local schools of South America, Africa, Europe and the U.S.

His keen interest in Africa began in the 1950’s when his father read aloud African tales to the family. He has written three other books: “Beachcomber Seashells of the Caribbean,” 2014, “Rough Enough,” 2013 and “Kalahari,” 1995. In addition to his teaching and administrative career work, McBee has served as a soldier in the U. S. Army from 1969 - 1970, been a farm hand and worked as a guide at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park in Montana.

He currently lives with his wife Jill in Hood River, Oregon. He loves scuba diving, skiing, hiking, gardening, orienteering, reading and of course writing.

Author Denfeld to read from her book 'The Enchanted'

Portland Author Rene Denfeld will visit the Hood River Library on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. to read from “The Enchanted,” her debut fictional novel inspired by her work as a death penalty investigator.

“The Enchanted” takes place in an ancient stone prison that is viewed through the eyes of a death row inmate. The novel has been chosen for community and university reads, sparking conversations on prison reform, mass incarceration, crime and the causes of violence.

Denfeld is the author of three nonfiction books. She works with men and women facing execution in addition to indigent defense. Denfeld ’s next novel, “The Child Finder,” will be published by HarperCollins in October 2017.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@ hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.