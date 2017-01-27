ROUNDTABLE: Rally participants show support

“We’ve got your back.”

I was not expecting to hear anything like this at last Saturday’s Hood River Women’s Stand event, Jan. 21 outside the Hood River Library.

I was expecting chants and signs and a relatively decent-sized crowd. I thought maybe there might be counter-protests. I was hoping for some decent photo ops.

But to have a few people thank me for covering the event, and then ask what they can do to support us here at the News — as well as regional and national reporters — was, frankly, overwhelming. I got tears in my eyes more than once.

It was appreciated, even if I didn’t know quite how to respond at that time.

This was my very first protest ever, although I suppose you could argue it didn’t technically count, since I was there on assignment for the News. Some of what I expected happened — yes, there was a good-sized crowd, and chants and a lot of signs. Ben Mitchell, who was also there taking pictures, and I estimated about 200 at the busiest time of the stand. And between the kids playing, Lynda Dallman planting sunflowers — props from the upcoming Plays for Nonprofits Calendar Girls production, which she directs — in a snowbank, dogs sniffing around, and the often-humorous chants (“No more Tweets!” comes to mind), there were plenty of photos to choose from.

No, there weren’t any counter-protests, unless you count a few untoward gestures and shouts from passing car windows.

It wasn’t until I was back at the office that I had time to process the questions and concerns people had for me and the rest of the News staff: that you are counting on us to hold our representatives accountable and to report what is happening at the local level and throughout the Gorge.

There were concerns about the First Amendment being restricted (“free press” is part of that one, as is the right to assemble). But more than that, there was an honest desire to do something.

“What can we do to support your work?” I heard over and over. And there is plenty you can do to support us, regardless of the political climate:

• Buy the Hood River News at newsstands, or subscribe.

• Support the advertisers you see in the paper, and tell them you saw their ad in the News.

• Attend public meetings and be witness to the proceedings along with us.

• Write letters to the editor.

• Stay active online. View our social media webpages — and comment. You can find us at hoodrivernews.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Send us story ideas or information on news happening around you.

For our part, we will continue to bring you the news of Hood River County — whatever it may be. Our four-person writing staff takes our responsibility very seriously, and we appreciate your continued support and the willingness to partner with us to get the News out twice a week.

•

Trisha Walker also really liked the chants “Fight like a girl!” and “Make America kind again!”